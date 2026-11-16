Viceroy Hotels Delivers A Power-Packed H1 FY27

“H1 FY27 has been a strong half for Viceroy Hotels. Consolidated total income grew 61%, EBITDA grew 81% and profit after tax rose 2.7 times over H1 FY26, while EBITDA margin expanded 286 basis points. Revenue from our two Hyderabad hotels grew 21% in the half. The completion of our rights issue in September has strengthened the balance sheet and gives us the flexibility to fund our next phase of growth. Demand in Hyderabad from corporate travel, MICE and weddings continues to be healthy, and the second half is traditionally the busier season for city hotels. The upgraded convention centre and rooms at Marriott Hyderabad, along with our greenfield Courtyard by Marriott at Madhapur, will add to our ability to serve this demand. We look ahead with confidence.”