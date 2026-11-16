Aayush Wellness Launches Himalayan Shilajit Drops As Global Shilajit Market Is Projected To Reach USD 436.72 Million By 2034, Growing At 8.67% CAGR

“With the launch of Himalayan Shilajit Drops, we are further diversifying our nutraceutical portfolio and expanding our presence across emerging wellness categories. Our broader objective is to build a diversified consumer wellness business with opportunities across India and international markets. We believe that continued product expansion, combined with our existing business presence in Singapore, provides a platform to explore new consumer segments and potential growth opportunities.” Said, Naveena Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness Limited.