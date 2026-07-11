Rs 240 Crore Surat ITI Modernisation Project Approved Under PM-SETU

“We are witnessing the emergence of a new model of skill development in India, one where industry is not merely a recruiter, but a co-creator of talent. The approval of the Surat Cluster under PM-SETU reflects our conviction that the classrooms of today must be designed around the jobs of tomorrow. Through partnerships such as this, we are laying the foundation for globally benchmarked institutions that can power India’s manufacturing and innovation ambitions for decades to come.”