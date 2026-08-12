Beyond Books And Degrees: LPU’s Approach To Giving Students Ownership Of Their Future

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor, LPU, said,“If we trust an 18-year-old to make an important decision about the future of our country, why should we not trust that young person to make informed choices about their own education? We believe in the wisdom, competence, and potential of our students. Education should give them the freedom to explore what they want to learn and the opportunity to learn through real-world experiences, not just through books and laboratories. This is the essence of our Education Revolution – empowering students to take greater ownership of their learning and prepare themselves for the future they want to build.”