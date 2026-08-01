When You Start with the Intention of Exiting, You're a Trader, Not an Entrepreneur: Vaitheeswaran K

A

I started in 1999 and finally had to shut down in 2012, so it was a 13-year entrepreneurial journey. There were many moments when I felt things were not working and wondered whether I should step away.

But every time I came back to the same conclusion. As a founder, I always believed I was the person best equipped to understand the ethos and DNA of the organisation I was building. If I stepped away too early and expected someone else to carry it forward with the same passion, it was unlikely to happen.

On the surface, it might seem that stepping away would do the organisation a favour. But in reality, leaving too early could jeopardise the company’s future, and I didn't want to take that risk.

I also have a saying: if you're an early-stage entrepreneur, out of 365 days, five days will be great and 360 days will be difficult. Entrepreneurship is, by definition, a hard life. You cannot sign up to be an entrepreneur and expect an easy life with little emotional investment. That cannot be a reason to quit.

Having said that, no founder can continue forever. There comes a time when a professional leader should take over. I simply felt we weren't ready for that stage.