Abhay Sinha Joins CineNow As Founding Member, Strategic Council

Abhay Sinha, Founding Member, Strategic Council, CineNow: “Indian cinema has always been a powerhouse of creativity. What it now demands is a financial architecture that safeguards producers, respects intellectual property, and builds films as enduring assets. For too long, producers have operated within structures that limited their potential. CineNow represents a decisive rethinking of that framework, one that restores the producer to the centre of the value chain. The producer is, and must remain, the cornerstone of Indian cinema’s future. Any serious financing model must empower and strengthen them. That is why I am pleased to join CineNow’s Strategic Council at this pivotal moment, as we shape a new era for our industry.”