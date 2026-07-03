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S K Sinha Takes Over as Director (Finance) of GAIL

He has also served on the boards of GAIL Global Singapore Pte Ltd and GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd.

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State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) on Wednesday said S K Sinha has assumed charge as Director (Finance).

Sinha, who previously served as Executive Director (Finance & Accounts), succeeds to the board after more than three decades with the company. He joined GAIL as a management trainee in 1994, the company said in a statement.

He replaces R K Jain, who superannuated on June 30.

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A Cost and Management Accountant, Sinha has worked across corporate finance, accounting, treasury, taxation, budgeting, project evaluation, investor relations and mergers and acquisitions during his tenure at the company.

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He has also served on the boards of GAIL Global Singapore Pte Ltd and GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd.

GAIL said Sinha has led initiatives in financial systems, treasury management, digitalisation and investor relations, including the implementation of SAP-based finance processes and other automation projects

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