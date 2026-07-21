India Joins WTO Fisheries Subsidies Pact, Becomes 123rd Member to Ratify

Robust Domestic Policy Framework

Local laws support the accord. The Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) Rules, 2025 and the Guidelines for Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the High Seas by Indian-Flagged Fishing Vessels, 2025 anchor this domestic framework. These regulations, alongside conservation programs and capacity-building efforts under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, prepare the country to execute the global treaty.