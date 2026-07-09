The Rising Demand For Fast-Track PGDMs Among Working Professionals

Over the course of the programme, this shows up as the ability to move from reporting numbers to interpreting them: spotting the pattern behind a dip in retention, building a simple forecasting model for demand, or structuring a data-backed pitch for a new initiative. Combined with the strategic leadership and digital transformation modules, this analytics grounding is what allows participants to step into roles that sit at the intersection of business and technology, roles that are especially abundant in Bengaluru’s GCC and product-company landscape.