Deepinder Goyal Exits Eternal CEO Role: Check His Net Worth, Ventures, Career & More

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal announced he will step down as CEO, MD and Director soon
Under Goyal leadership, Zomato grew into India’s largest food delivery platform and expanded into quick commerce
Goyal will stay Vice Chairman of Eternal and focus on new ideas beyond Zomato’s core business
Deepinder Goyal, founder of Zomato and its parent company Eternal, has announced on Wednesday that he will step down as Director, Managing Director (MD), and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the group, ending nearly 18 years at the helm.
Under his leadership, Zomato grew from a simple restaurant listing site into India’s largest food delivery and review platform. The company also expanded into quick commerce by acquiring Blinkit, competing directly with Swiggy Instamart and redefining the rapid delivery market in India.
While stepping down from daily management, Goyal will remain Vice Chairman of Eternal. In a letter to shareholders, he said he plans to focus on “exploration and experimentation beyond the company’s core businesses,” signalling a shift toward new ventures while staying connected to the business he built.
Goyal will officially step down as CEO on February 1, 2026 and Albinder Dhindsa, who led Blinkit’s growth, will take over as Group CEO. The change affects daily work but not ownership. Goyal will keep his share in Zomato, so his wealth will continue to depend on how the company performs over time.
Goyal’s Net Worth & Career
He has built Zomato into one of India’s leading tech companies. Its 2021 IPO drew a lot of investor interest and valued the company at $12 billion. Forbes estimates that Goyal’s share from the listing made him a billionaire, with a net worth of about ₹14,000 crore ($1.7 billion).
Zomato has also grown beyond food delivery. Its HyperPure business supplies hotels and restaurants with daily essentials, adding another source of revenue.
Before founding Zomato in 2008, Goyal worked as a management consultant at Bain & Company. That experience helped him to understand in growing businesses and build large tech platforms.
Goyal’s Ventures
Beyond Zomato, Goyal is exploring projects in health and technology. He has helped start Continue, Temple and LAT Aerospace, each addressing a different challenge and operating independently of his food delivery business.
Continue, started in 2024 as Continue Research, is a platform and fund focused on studying human health and longer life. Goyal put in $25 million of his own money, and all research results are shared openly. The work looks at how reduced blood flow to the brain over time might affect ageing.
Temple, developed under Continue, works on health technology to check brain health. It uses as a wearable device to track blood flow in the brain and gives early warnings if any problems appear.
LAT Aerospace plans to make regional air travel easier with small 24-seat planes that can take off and land in spaces as small as parking lots. The aim is to connect smaller cities that bigger airports often miss.
Through these projects, Goyal is going beyond consumer technology to focus on new ideas, science and projects that benefit society, while still influencing India’s business and tech scene.