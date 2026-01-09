Who Was Agnivesh Agarwal? Inside Business & Career of Mining Mogul Anil Agarwal’s Son

Anil Agarwal’s son Agnivesh, 49, dies in the United States.
Agnivesh died from sudden cardiac arrest while recovering from accident.
Anil Agarwal announced on X, calling his son’s death the darkest day of life.
The Vedanta Group is dealing with a personal tragedy after Anil Agarwal’s eldest son, Agnivesh Agarwal, died in the United States on Wednesday. He was 49. The news has left the family and those close to the group deeply shaken.
Agnivesh passed away after a sudden cardiac arrest while being treated at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. He had been hospitalised following a skiing accident and was said to be recovering before his health declined without warning.
Anil Agarwal shared the news on X, (formerly Twitter), where he described the loss as the darkest day of his life. In his message, he spoke about the pain of losing a child and said the family was still trying to process what had happened.
“There are no words for the pain a parent feels when a child is taken away. A son should not leave before his father. This loss has broken us in ways we are still trying to understand,” he wrote.
Who was Agnivesh Agarwal?
Agnivesh Agarwal was born on 3 June 1976 in Patna, Bihar. He was the eldest son of Anil Agarwal and Kiran Agarwal. He completed his schooling at Mayo College in Ajmer and later moved to the United States for further studies.
He worked across several Vedanta-linked companies and held senior responsibilities within the group. Agnivesh was chairman of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL) and led Fujairah Gold FZC, a precious metals refinery based in the UAE. He also served on the boards of companies such as Twin Star International and Sterlite Display Technologies.
Apart from his corporate roles, he made personal investments as an angel investor, mainly in healthcare-focused startups.
Agnivesh’s personal wealth was not disclosed publicly. However, he belonged to the Agarwal family, whose business interests are valued in billions of rupees. After his son’s death, Anil Agarwal has said he plans to donate more than 75% of his earnings, a decision linked to carrying forward his son’s values.
Anil Agarwal's Net Worth
Anil Agarwal was born in 1954 in Patna. He began his career over four decades ago with a small scrap metal venture, which later grew into Vedanta Resources, now a major name in metals, mining and energy.
Forbes estimates his net worth at around $3.3 billion. Vedanta was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2003 and taken private in 2019. Despite his business success, the family is now mourning a loss that has overshadowed everything else.