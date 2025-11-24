Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away at 89 — Check His Net Worth, Assets & More

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
Veteran actor Dharmendra has died at the age of 89 on Monday, leaving behind a cinematic legacy that was spaning more than six decades. Known as the “He-Man” of Bollywood, he won the hearts of audiences with his charm and unforgettable performances.
Dharmendra made a strong mark in Bollywood with his debut in Phool Aur Patthar (1966) and impressed audiences with his emotional performance in Satyakam (1969). His films with Hema Malini were very popular, and the duo became one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Indian cinema.
Well into his late 80s, the actor maintained a discliplind routine and continued to work with the same energy as ever. He used to share regular fitness clips on Instagram, which helped him creating stronger bond with his fans across generations.
As of 2025, Dharmendra’s net worth was estimated between ₹335 crores and ₹450 crores. His wealth came from films, endorsements and business ventures.
He also owned a luxurious farmhouse in Lonavala which is valued at ₹100 crores, Additionally, he had land holdings in Maharashtra worth over ₹17 crores. The combined wealth of the Deol family is reported to exceed ₹1,000 crores.
Dharmendra also ventured into hospitality, opening restaurants such as Garam Dharam Dhaba and He-Man on the Karnal Highway. He divided his time between his Mumbai home and his 100-acre Lonavala farmhouse, which featured lush gardens, a swimming pool, and an aqua-therapy area.
A known automobile enthusiast, Dharmendra has a car collection of a Range Rover Evoque, a Mercedes-Benz SL500, and a vintage Fiat.
Dharmendra appeared in over 300 films during his career. He played many kinds of roles, from strong action heroes to charming romantic leads. Fans still remember him for characters like Satyapriya in Satyakam and Veeru in Sholay.
In 1983, he started his own production company, Vijayta Films. The company made hits like Betaab and Barsaat and also introduced his sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, to the film industry. Later, he produced Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which was the first film of his grandson, Karan Deol.
Dharmendra”s work in films made a big difference in Bollywood. People loved watching him in both action and emotional roles, and he inspired many actors who came after him. His charm and performances will always be remembered by fans for a long time.