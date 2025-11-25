Inside Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana’s Fortune: Check Net Worth, Brand Deals & More

Palash’s earnings also come from several sources. He began composing for Bollywood in 2014 and went on to work on films like Bhoothnath Returns and Amit Sahni Ki List. He has also directed more than 40 music videos for major labels and is now working on his feature film, Raju Bajewala. Media reports place his net worth between ₹20 crore and ₹41 crore as of 2025.