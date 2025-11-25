Inside Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana’s Fortune: Check Net Worth, Brand Deals & More

Composer Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana were set to tie knot on November 23.
The wedding has been postponed due to Smriti’s father’s health.
Smriti is one of India’s leading left-handed batters, earning ₹50 lakh a year from her BCCI contract plus match fees.
Palash Muchhal, an Indian music composer and Smriti Mandhana, the vice-captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, have been drawing attention amid their wedding disruptions. Couple has built strong careers in their respective fields.
They planned to get married on November 23. However, the wedding has now been postponed after Smriti’s father was hospitalised due to health issues.
Mandhana is known as one of India’s finest left-handed batters and serves as the vice-captain of the national women’s team. Muchhal, on the other hand, entered Bollywood at a very young age and went on to compose songs, direct music videos and expand into filmmaking.
If we talks about there financial status, Mandhana earns ₹50 lakh every year from her central contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), along with additional match fees that boost her income.
Further, her Women’s Premier League (WPL) contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) brought ₹3.4 crore, one of the highest among women cricketers.
She also endorses brands like Hyundai, Nike, Red Bull, Garnier, Mastercard, Hero MotoCorp and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund India (UNICEF), earning an estimated ₹50–75 lakh per campaign.
Palash’s earnings also come from several sources. He began composing for Bollywood in 2014 and went on to work on films like Bhoothnath Returns and Amit Sahni Ki List. He has also directed more than 40 music videos for major labels and is now working on his feature film, Raju Bajewala. Media reports place his net worth between ₹20 crore and ₹41 crore as of 2025.
Together, the couple is estimated to have a combined net worth of ₹50 crore to ₹75 crore. Their relationship become public in 2019 after an engagement ceremony inside Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.