Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal’s Son Agnivesh Dies After Cardiac Arrest

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal’s son, Agnivesh, passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest, the business tycoon shared on X last evening. Agnivesh was 49.
"Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us," Agarwal wrote on his social media handle.
Agnivesh Agarwal was one of the two children of the Vedanta chairman. His daughter, Priya, serves as chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
"No words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child. A son is not meant to leave before his father. This loss has shattered us in ways we are still trying to comprehend," Agarwal said.
He added that Agnivesh's "absence leaves a void for his family and friends."
The mining tycoon also shared that he had promised his late son to give back more than 75% of their earnings.
"Today, I renew that promise and resolve to live an even simpler life. There was so much life ahead of him. So many dreams yet to be lived," Agarwal wrote. "Beta, you will live on in our hearts, in our work, and in every life you touched."
Born in Patna on June 3, 1976, he studied at Mayo College, Ajmer. He held a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Mumbai. Agnivesh Agarwal joined Talwandi Sabo Power Limited as Director and Chairperson on April 27, 2019.
He also served as Chairman and Managing Director of Fujairah Gold FZC, part of Vedanta Resources Limited, which operates a precious metal refinery and a continuous cast copper rod plant at Fujairah Free Zone II in the UAE. He also served as Non-Executive Chairman of Hindustan Zinc Limited from November 2005 to February 2019.
According to his father, "Agnivesh was many things - a sportsman, a musician, a leader...Yet, beyond all titles and achievements, he remained simple, warm, and deeply human."