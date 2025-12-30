Flipkart to Exit Flying Machine Parent After Selling 31% Stake to Arvind Fashion

Flipkart had invested in BlackBuck in 2015, and had a 13.2% stake before the logistics firm listed in November 2024. The company counted early investors such as Accel and Tiger Global, who earned four- to five-fold returns on their IPO investments. During the offer-for-sale (OFS), Flipkart sold shares worth ₹151 crore while retaining a stake valued at ₹416 crore.