Walmart Sources Over $40Bn From India; Doubling Down on MSME Exports

Walmart sources over $40bn worth of goods from India
Walmart Vriddhi programme has trained more than 115,000 Indian MSMEs since 2019
India manufacturing push aligns with global “China Plus One” supply chain strategy
US retail group Walmart has moved to deepen its manufacturing ties with India and it has sourced over $40 billion worth of goods from India and trained more than 115,000 small businesses through its Vriddhi supplier development programme.
John Furner, President and Chief Executive of Walmart, was in India for the first time since taking the top role earlier this year replacing Doug McMillon. His visit also aligns with PhonePe’s sebi approval for listing at the bourses and when Flipkart is also reportedly preparing for an IPO.
Speaking at the the second edition of the group’s India Growth Summit in New Delhi, he said the company was focused on strengthening supplier capabilities, raising compliance and quality standards, and helping Indian manufacturers scale their operations to meet export demand.
It has been sourcing from India since the 1990s. The summit comes at a time when multinational companies are accelerating their so-called "China Plus One" strategies amid geopolitical tensions, rising costs, and supply chain disruptions that have reshaped global trade.
Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Group Chief Executive of Flipkart, majority-owned by Walmart, said digital commerce was creating new pathways for small businesses, artisans, and entrepreneurs across India to access both domestic and international markets. He cited Flipkart Samarth and Walmart Vriddhi as central to that effort.
The summit followed regional outreach events held earlier in Jaipur and Coimbatore, in collaboration with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade and the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, targeting MSME clusters and export-oriented enterprises. Walmart said further regional summits are planned through the rest of the year.
Manish Joneja, Senior Vice President of Walmart Marketplace, said the company was working alongside government bodies including the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and FIEO to help Indian businesses become export-ready.
Walmart Vriddhi Programme
Walmart's Vriddhi Supplier Development Programme has trained more than 115,000 micro, small and medium enterprises across the country since its launch in 2019, equipping them with digital capabilities, business skills, and access to new markets, the company said in a statement. The programme has set a target of supporting 170,000 MSMEs by 2028.
The programme provides MSMEs with digital tools, personalised mentorship, and market access to expand their reach both nationally and internationally, supporting cross-border trade via Walmart Marketplace. Walmart Vriddhi graduates have experienced approximately 55% year-on-year growth through the programme. The initiative is free for participants and is delivered in partnership with the Ideas to Impact Foundation.
Walmart operates more than 10,900 stores across 19 countries and reported revenue of $713 billion for fiscal year 2026, employing approximately 2.1 million people worldwide.