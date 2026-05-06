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Claire Mazumdar Set to Lead Biocon — Check Her Net Worth, Assets & More

Biocon’s succession plan highlights Claire Mazumdar’s rise. Here’s a look at her net worth, assets and leadership journey so far

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Astha Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
Claire Mazumdar
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Biocon has named Claire Mazumdar, niece of founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, as part of its future leadership succession plan

  • She leads Bicara Therapeutics, became CEO in 2018, and has driven the company’s growth

  • Under her, Bicara Therapeutics listed in 2024, crossed $1.6 billion valuation, with trial risks remaining

Claire Mazumdar is emerging as a potential successor at Biocon, led by founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. The company has outlined a succession plan that names her niece as a future leader of the biotechnology group.

Claire brings experience across biotechnology, venture capital and corporate strategy, placing her in line for a bigger leadership role.

She currently leads Bicara Therapeutics, a US-based oncology firm backed by Biocon. She took over as CEO in 2018 and has guided the company through a key growth phase.

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1 May 2026

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Under her leadership, Bicara went public in 2024 with a Nasdaq listing. Its valuation has since crossed $1.6 billion, even as its lead cancer therapy remains under trials. This shows her ability to grow biotech businesses, but also highlights the risks, as outcomes depend heavily on research success.

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Biotech Growth

Claire’s experience covers biotechnology, venture capital and corporate strategy. She also serves on the boards of Relay Therapeutics and Noora Health, strengthening her industry presence.

Her possible move at Biocon comes as the company reshapes itself for global growth. It has merged key verticals, simplified operations and reduced debt.

The biosimilars business now contributes nearly 60% of revenue. The company has 12 products already in the market and around 20 more in the pipeline, giving it a strong base for future growth.

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Claire Net Worth & Assets

As of April 2026, Claire Mazumdar’s net worth is estimated between $8.3 million and $10.1 million, as per media reports. A large share is linked to her holdings in Bicara Therapeutics.

She owns over 362,000 shares in the company, making equity her main asset. This estimate does not include other personal investments or assets.

Her income mainly comes from executive pay and stock-linked incentives. At 37, her wealth outlook remains closely tied to Bicara Therapeutics’ performance going forward.

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