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Tata Trusts Postpone Key Meeting for Second Time Amid Legal Challenges

Some trustees who had joined the meeting were informed of the cancellation at the last minute, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the discussions

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shristi Acharya
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tata Trusts postponed SDTT and SRTT board meetings to May 16.

  • The agenda includes Tata Sons board nominees and internal alignment.

  • The delay comes amid legal challenges and the Tata Sons listing debate.

The board meetings of two Tata Trusts, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), have been postponed for the second time, now scheduled for May 16.

The trusts, which together hold a majority stake in Tata Sons, were originally set to meet on May 8, having already been moved once from an earlier date of May 12.

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1 May 2026

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According to the Economic Times, some trustees who had joined the meeting were informed of the cancellation at the last minute, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the discussions.

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What Was on the Agenda

The meetings were called to review the Trusts' representation on the Tata Sons board, including a reassessment of certain nominee directors. A key item on the agenda was to examine recent public remarks by the two vice chairmen of the Trusts, Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan, who have both voiced support for exploring a public listing of Tata Sons.

Their comments appear to have triggered an internal review of whether their positions remain aligned with the official stance of the Trusts. Notably, Singh was not renewed as a Tata Sons board member last year.

The agenda also included discussion of a complaint filed with the Charity Commissioner regarding perpetual trustees, brought by advocate Katyayani Agrawal of SV & Co

Tata Trusts - null
Tata Trusts' May 8 Meeting Hangs in the Balance as Bombay HC Petition Seeks Stay

BY Outlook Business Desk

The Listing Debate

The bigger question hanging over these meetings is whether Tata Sons should remain privately held, or go public. While Singh and Srinivasan have publicly explored the merits of a listing, the majority view under chairman Noel Tata has consistently favoured keeping the group's closely held ownership structure intact.

Under the Tata Sons articles of association, the appointment and removal of nominee directors requires the backing of both SDTT and SRTT, making the Trusts' internal alignment critical to any board-level decisions.

Among the changes reportedly under consideration is the induction of Bhaskar Bhat, former Managing Director of Titan Company and a recent addition to the SDTT, onto the Tata Sons board. Bhat is likely to replace Srinivasan as the Trusts' nominee director on the Tata Sons board, Moneycontrol reported.

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