Lenskart Sees Block Deal Buzz as Post-IPO Lock-in Ends; Key Details

Investors may sell up to 7 crore shares through block deals on Friday
The proposed transaction size is estimated at nearly ₹5,650 crore
Nearly 60% of Lenskart’s equity became eligible for trading after the lock-in expiry
Eyewear retailer Lenskart is in focus on Friday, May 8 after reports suggested that several existing investors are preparing to offload shares worth nearly ₹5,650 crore through block deals. According to CNBC-TV18, the size of the transaction has increased sharply from an earlier estimate of around ₹3,293.6 crore, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.
The report said the floor price for the proposed deal has been fixed at ₹470 per share, which is around 3.6% lower than Thursday’s closing price of ₹492.4. It also noted that the transaction includes an upsize option if investor demand remains strong.
At 11:02 AM on Friday, May 8, Lenskart shares fell 1.32% to ₹481.30 on the NSE, down ₹6.45 from the previous close.
Investors Plan Stake Sale
As per CNBC-TV18, the proposed block deal could involve up to 7 crore shares. Investors expected to participate include Birdseye View Holding, TR Capital Mauritius, ABG Capital and Kariba Holdings. The report said these investors are likely to sell their holdings completely.
Alpha Wave is also expected to participate in the transaction, although CNBC-TV18 reported that the investor may remain subject to a 90-day lock-in period for any further sale of shares.
Moneycontrol, citing data from Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, reported that around 1,047.4 million shares, or nearly 60% of Lenskart’s outstanding equity, become eligible for trading after the expiry of the six-month shareholder lock-in period on Friday.
At Thursday’s closing price, those shares were valued at nearly ₹51,573 crore.
Stock Under Pressure
The reports further stated that Alpha Wave held close to 7% stake in Lenskart, while Birdseye View Holdings owned around 1.92%, based on the company’s latest available shareholding pattern. Stakes held by some other reported sellers may fall below the 1% public disclosure threshold.
Lenskart shares have seen some pressure in recent sessions. The stock declined 2.2% on Thursday and has fallen around 7% over the past five trading sessions.
Despite the recent correction, the stock still trades nearly 22% above its IPO issue price of ₹402 per share after its market debut in November 2025.