Met Gala 2026: Check Ticket Prices, Sponsors, Guests List & More

The Met Gala returns this May, bringing together fashion, art and funding while highlighting its role as a global platform beyond style
Centred on ‘Costume Art’, the 2026 Met Gala treats fashion as art, linking creativity with business
Anna Wintour leads the Gala, with co-chairs linking fashion, film, music and sport globally
The first Monday of May brings back the Met Gala, one of fashion’s biggest nights. This year, the focus goes beyond outfits to how the event operates as a large global platform. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Gala brings together fashion, art and funding on one stage.
Built around the spring exhibition ‘Costume Art’, the 2026 edition presents fashion as art. The dress code, ‘Fashion Is Art’, guides how guests plan their looks, keeping the event closely linked to both creativity and business.
The Gala is led by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, with Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams as co-chairs. Their presence shows how the event connects fashion with film, music and sport, helping it reach a wider global audience.
How Sponsorship Shapes Event?
Financial backing continues to play a central role in how the Met Gala is organised each year. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez feature among the sponsors, underlining the reliance on high-profile financial support.
The trend reflects how companies and wealthy individuals are increasingly funding museums and exhibitions. Their backing helps cover planning, production and global outreach costs, while also securing them visibility on a global stage.
At the same time, the Met Gala remains a major fundraising event. It begins in 1948, when fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert started it as a small midnight supper, and now it stands as a key annual benefit for the Costume Institute.
How Much Does It Cost?
The Met Gala starts in 1948 with ticket prices close to $1,000 for many years, when the event remains limited to a smaller social circle.
Ticket prices continue to climb as the Met Gala grows in scale and demand. By 2018, entry costs reach around $30,000 per person, with tables priced close to $250,000. The upward trend continues, with tickets rising to about $50,000 in 2023.
In 2026, prices hit a fresh high. Reports suggest individual tickets cost around $100,000, while tables start from $350,000, underlining how the event is becoming more exclusive each year.
Who Represents India This Year?
From India, participation continues to grow. Filmmaker Karan Johar attends the event in collaboration with designer Manish Malhotra, highlighting Indian design on a global stage.
Business leader Isha Ambani also attends, wearing a gold-woven saree with heirloom jewellery and a sculptural hairpiece, bringing Indian craftsmanship into focus.
Mona Patel, Natasha Poonawalla and Sudha Reddy also confirm their presence, showing how India is becoming more visible at global luxury and cultural events.
The event streams live at 6 p.m. ET on May 4, which is 3:30 a.m. IST on May 5, allowing viewers in India to watch it in real time.
Beyond the red carpet, the Met Gala also works as a major business event. It comes with fashion, money and global attention, turning a single night into a powerful platform for brand visibility and influence.