Mamata's ‘Paribartan’, Bengal’s 15-Year Economic Story and What's Behind BJP's Penetration

Mamata Banerjee tenure lifts welfare, cuts poverty to 11.89%
State GDP grows fivefold, MSMEs reach 90 lakh employing 1.35 crore
Industrial stagnation persists, with 6,688 firms exiting state since 2011
Rising debt near ₹8 lakh crore and weak job quality drive migration concerns
When Mamata Banerjee swept to power in 2011, ending 34 years of Left Front rule in West Bengal, the expectations were enormous. Her "Paribartan" promised to shake a state that had watched its industrial base erode for decades.
Fifteen years later today, as West Bengal counted its votes in what may be the most consequential state election in a generation, the balance sheet of those years is complex and contested.
The Wins
Start with the numbers that work in her favour. West Bengal's Gross State Domestic Product (GDSP) has surged fivefold since 2011, growing from a state budget of approximately ₹77,510 crore when Banerjee took over to a significantly larger fiscal footprint today. That is not nothing.
The more durable achievement, arguably, has been welfare delivery. The sustained social sector focus since 2011 helped 1.72 crore individuals come out of poverty by 2024. The Below Poverty Line (BPL) population, which stood at around 24.7% in 2010, had dropped to 11.89% by the time of the 2023 Multidimensional Poverty Index — broadly comparable with so-called developed states like Gujarat.
Banerjee's flagship schemes became genuinely transformative for women. Kanyashree, which provides financial support to keep girls in secondary school, and Lakshmir Bhandar, which offers monthly cash transfers to adult women, reached millions of households. School enrolment for girls shot up and child marriages declined as girls stayed in school longer thanks to Kanyashree. Bengal has seen significant improvement in women's financial inclusion, and the state runs more than 25 welfare schemes targeting every section of society from birth to retirement.
On MSMEs, the state built scale. West Bengal is now home to 90 lakh MSMEs — the second largest concentration in the country after Uttar Pradesh — contributing over 10% of the country's total count. The sector employs over 1.35 crore people, and female-owned enterprises account for 23.42% of MSMEs in the state, the highest in India per the MSME Ministry's 2023-24 annual report.
The Remained
The harder question is what did not happen. Bengal's relationship with large-scale industry remained broken throughout Banerjee's tenure—a legacy, in part, of the very movement that brought her to power. The Singur agitation of 2008, which forced Tata Motors to abandon its Nano plant, became both her political springboard and a long-running constraint. Once in office, her government was reluctant to support land acquisition for industrial projects, making large greenfield investments structurally difficult to execute.
The results, over time, were stark. According to a written reply by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in the Rajya Sabha last year, around 6688 companies relocated their registered offices from West Bengal to other Indian states between April 2011 and March 2025. Of these, 1,308 moved to Maharashtra, 1,297 to Delhi, and 879 to Uttar Pradesh. A total of 110 of the departing firms were listed on stock exchanges.
Capital formation, the bedrock of long-term industrial expansion, crashed from 6.7% in 2010 to below 3% in recent years. The Annual Survey of Industries data, analysed by researchers at Indian Researcher, showed that from 2011 to 2016, the compound annual growth rate of gross value added for West Bengal was 2.7%, against a national rate of 6%. The state slipped from 9th to 11th rank nationally in net value addition.
Then came the decision that stunned the investor community just before the election. In April 2025, the West Bengal government passed the Revocation of West Bengal Incentive Schemes and Obligations in the Nature of Grants and Incentives Bill, scrapping all industrial incentives granted since 1993 — with retrospective effect. Major industrial groups including the Dalmia and Birla Groups estimated combined losses of ₹430 crore, and several firms challenged the Act in the Calcutta High Court. The timing, a year before a major election, struck many observers as baffling.
Compounding all of this was the fiscal picture. The state's debt has touched ₹8 lakh crore, with the debt-to-GSDP ratio estimated at 37.98% for 2026-27 and outstanding debt projected to exceed ₹8.15 lakh crore for the same period. Revenue expenditure grew faster than capital expenditure across most of this period, meaning the state spent more on running itself than on building things.
Labour migration remained a visible and politically sensitive problem. Despite an official unemployment rate of 3.6% in 2025 per the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), large numbers of workers continue to leave for Maharashtra and Kerala, raising persistent questions about the quality and wages of local employment.
BJP Read the Room
The BJP has found it difficult to seriously threaten Banerjee's hold on power despite emerging as the only credible opposition in 2021, with 77 Assembly seats.
Its 'Sankalp Patra' for the 2026 election was designed precisely around the above fault lines more or l;ess. The manifesto promised to create one crore jobs and self-employment opportunities over five years, with ₹3,000 monthly financial assistance both for women and for unemployed youth, along with ₹15,000 for candidates preparing for competitive examinations.
On industry part, the party moved beyond rhetoric. The manifesto committed to building four industrial townships and offered a sharp critique of what it called 15 years of exploitative governance. It pledged to modernise the long-neglected sectors like jute industry, revitalise tea gardens in North Bengal and position the state as a major fisheries export hub.
Many of the government employees watched neighbouring states move ahead on pay revisions. The BJP promised to implement the 7th Pay Commission and the Uniform Civil Code within six months of coming to power.
The Verdict Still Forming
As counting proceeds on May 4, the 2026 election seems to be Banerjee's most difficult to date. If she wins a fourth term, she gains the moral authority to claim leadership of the national opposition. If the TMC loses, a party built around a single personality faces an uncertain future.
What is clear, regardless of who forms the next government, will inherit a state with enviable social indicators but a manufacturing sector in long-term retreat, a debt load that narrows fiscal room for manoeuvre, and a generation of young citizens who still have to leave home to find work.