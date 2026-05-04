Mamata's ‘Paribartan’, Bengal’s 15-Year Economic Story and What's Behind BJP's Penetration

Then came the decision that stunned the investor community just before the election. In April 2025, the West Bengal government passed the Revocation of West Bengal Incentive Schemes and Obligations in the Nature of Grants and Incentives Bill, scrapping all industrial incentives granted since 1993 — with retrospective effect. Major industrial groups including the Dalmia and Birla Groups estimated combined losses of ₹430 crore, and several firms challenged the Act in the Calcutta High Court. The timing, a year before a major election, struck many observers as baffling.