We Must Not Let the Digital Divide Become an AI Divide, Says Google CEO

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit on Thursday, Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of Google, said that the benefits of technology must reach every section of society, stressing that solving real-world problems should not become a marginal or limited outcome of artificial intelligence.
“We need this bold thinking in more places to tackle problems in health, education, economic opportunity, and beyond. Technology brings incredible benefits, but we must ensure everyone can access them. We cannot allow the digital divide to become an AI divide,” he said.
He described ‘inclusion’ as a core and ambitious goal for Sundar Pichai, adding that Google is actively working toward this objective across the world.
“We must be equally bold in tackling challenges in regions with limited access to technology. In India, where our work is helping farmers protect their livelihoods in the face of increasingly unpredictable monsoons.Responsibility also means navigating profound economic shifts,” he added.
Pichai also mentioned that AI will reshape the workforce; automating some roles, evolving others, and creating entirely new careers.
“20 years ago, the idea of a professional YouTube creator didn’t exist. Today, there are millions around the world. That’s why training and reskilling are so essential,” he noted.
He also emphasized the crucial role of regulators and the need for collaborative efforts to ensure the responsible and inclusive development of artificial intelligence.
“Governments have a vital role to play as regulators, setting clear rules and addressing key risks, and as innovators, bringing AI into public services that improve lives. But no matter how bold we are, or how responsible, we won’t realize AI’s full potential unless we work together,” said Pichai.
Google CEO also urged the Tech companies to step up to build products that boost knowledge, creativity, and productivity so people can achieve their dreams.
“We have the opportunity to improve lives at a once-in-a-generation scale. I know we have the capability to do this. And looking at the leaders here today, I believe we also have the will,” he added.
Google CEO also praised Sarvam AI for launching its first large language model, highlighting India’s growing innovation ecosystem.
“The developer energy I find in India every time I travel is second to none. The entrepreneurship ecosystem in the country is thriving,” Pichai said.