AI Firms, Indian Innovators Make 'New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments': Vaishnaw

Artificial intelligence firms and Indian innovators announce New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says

PTI
Frontier AI companies, along with India's own innovators, have committed to advancing understanding of real-world AI usage to support policies on various issues, including jobs, with multilingual and contextual evaluations under the 'New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments', IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

Announcing the outcome of India AI Impact Summit here, he said under the 'New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments', "leading frontier AI companies, along with India's own innovators such as Sarvam, Bharatjan, Yani and Soket, have come together to make a set of voluntary commitments that reflect a shared vision for inclusive and responsible AI".

"This initiative positions India at the forefront of building a Global South-led perspective on AI governance, one that balances innovation with equity and real-world impact," the minister said.

Under the pledge, the companies have made "two significant commitments", he added.

First is "advancing understanding of real-world AI usage through anonymised and aggregated insights to support evidence-based policy making on jobs, skills and economic transformation," Vaishnaw said.

"The second is strengthening multilingual and contextual evaluations of AI systems to ensure that AI works effectively across languages, cultures and real-world use cases, especially in the Global South," he added.

Together, these efforts mark an important step towards shaping AI that is not only powerful, but also inclusive, development-oriented and globally relevant, he added.

Published At:
Tags

