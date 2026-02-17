India’s Data Backbone Should Power AI Aligned with Indian Values: Jayant Chaudhary

India’s vast data reserves, including records from the Academic Bank of Credit and its strong digital backbone, should be used to build AI models that reflect the country’s cultural ethos and social context, said Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent charge), Education on Tuesday.
“We are capturing vast amounts of data through platforms such as the Academic Bank of Credit and our strong digital backbone. We can now record minute details of every student’s educational journey, and the same applies to skilling through the Skill India Digital Hub
The key question is how we use this data to ensure that our AI models reflect Indian cultural ethos, contexts, challenges, and priorities. How can these technologies help address our real problems?” he asked.
Speaking at the IndiaAI Summit, he said the ability to track students’ educational journeys in detail must translate into responsible and culturally grounded artificial intelligence systems.
He also said that with the help of AI, authorities would be able to continuously track and assess every student’s learning journey, potentially reducing the reliance on traditional examinations.
“Exams are static assessments conducted at a single point in time. With AI, we can develop a more intuitive and holistic understanding of every child,” added Chaudhary.
The Minister of State also said that through the Skill India Digital Hub, the government has launched a free, 15-hour, credit-based course in collaboration with leading global vendors.
“Through this, we want to send a strong message to the world: India, at scale, not only understands AI, but is also ready to harness it and provide leadership in shaping its future,” added Chaudhary.
He was speaking at a panel discussion organized by the Ministry of Education during the AI Summit 2026, themed “Pushing the Frontiers of AI in India.”