Galgotias University Expelled From India AI Summit Amid Chinese Robodog Controversy

Galgotias University asked to vacate India AI Summit amid robodog controversy
Galgotias clarifies it did not build the robot, calls it a learning aid
It says focus is on inspiring innovation and building future tech talent in India
Galgotias University has been asked to vacate the India AI Summit, sources told Outlook Business. The development comes after the university has come under fire for touting a robot dog as their own at the ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.
However, the university issued a clarification statement in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday regarding the same. It stated that it had “not built” the robodog showcased at the expo.
“At Galgotias University, our mission has always been clear — to keep our students ahead of the curve in technology, not just for today’s world, but for the world that is unfolding tomorrow,” the statement read.
“The recently acquired Robodog from Unitree is one such step in that journey. It is not merely a machine on display — it is a classroom in motion. Our students are experimenting with it, testing its limits, and in the process, expanding their own knowledge,” it said.
"Let us be clear — Galgotias has not built this robodog, neither have we claimed. But what we are building are minds that will soon design, engineer, and manufacture such technologies right here in Bharat," the university added.
The university further asserted that this is not about “importing technology”, rather, it is about “inspiring transformation”, about “empowering young innovators to dream bigger”, and build those dreams in India.
Noting that innovation "knows no borders" and that "learning should not either", the university said that it had consistently brough cutting-edge technologies to its campus — "Why? Because exposure creates vision. And vision creates creators."
(Outlook Business has sent questions to Galgotias University seeking clarification on the matter. Responses are awaited.)
Chinese Robodog Controversy
The controversy started after a video of the robot dog at the India AI Impact Summit went viral on the internet. The video featured Professor Neha Singh from the university claiming that the robot dog, named, Orion, was developed by Galgotias University’s Centre of Excellence.
She said Orion can carry out surveillance and monitoring functions and is allowed to move freely around the campus. However, several viewers noted that the robot dog was in fact purchased from a Chinese firm, Unitree.
Unitree Robotics’ “robodogs” are advanced four-legged machines built to mimic animal-like movement while handling a range of functions, including navigating obstacles, conducting inspections, and even entertainment use.
The Chinese robotics firm has gained attention for offering these robots at significantly lower costs than rivals such as Boston Dynamics’ Spot, making them more widely accessible.