Sundar Pichai Trims Alphabet Shares Again; Still Holds Stake Worth Over $700 Mn

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai sold 30,521 Class C shares worth about $10.6 million on January 21.
Despite this, Pichai still holdes Alphabet shares valued at roughly $724 million.
The sale followed multiple similar transactions in November and December, 2025.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai sold over 30,000 shares of the Google parent in a series of transactions on January 21, according to disclosures filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The sale involved 30,521 Class C shares and fetched about $10.64 million.
The shares were sold through 12 separate transactions at prices ranging between $320.35 and $331.97. Following the sale, Pichai’s direct holding in Alphabet’s Class C stock fell to 2,211,872 shares. At the latest closing price, his total stake in the company is valued at around $724 million, Mint reported.
Additionally, Pichai also owns 227,560 shares of Alphabet’s Class A common stock. These shares are typically not traded on the open market and are issued to senior executives mainly for voting rights and ownership benefits.
The share sale comes at a time when Alphabet is seeing growing traction in AI. The company is also awaiting regulatory approval from the European Union for its proposed $32 billion acquisition of cloud security firm Wiz, with a decision expected in February, the report added.
Notably, this is not the first time Pichai has trimmed his stake. He sold 32,500 shares on multiple occasions between November and December, 2025, with individual transactions ranging from about $9.2 million to over $10.3 million, the report claimed citing Marketbeat data.
Pichai earned at least $30 million through around 20 share sales in 2024, a sharp rise compared to 2023, according to a separate report by the Economic Times from 2024. Other Alphabet executives have also sold shares over the past year.
Analysts note that insider share sales are common among senior executives and do not necessarily signal concern. Such transactions are often driven by personal financial planning and should not automatically alarm retail investors, Mint reported citing Capwolf report.