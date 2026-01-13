Alphabet Joins $4Trn Club After Apple Strikes AI Deal with Google Gemini

Alphabet’s market cap hit $4 trn following an AI partnership with Apple
Google Gemini 3 will power Siri, giving Alphabet access to 2 billion Apple devices
Shares reached record $334.04, reflecting a 65% surge in valuation
Alphabet’s stock jumped on Monday after news that Apple will use Google’s Gemini models to power the next generation of Siri, pushing the company’s market capitalisation past the $4 trillion mark. Shares rose as much as 1.7% to $334.04, valuing the Google parent at around $4 trillion and placing it among a small group of companies to reach the milestone.
Alphabet’s Rebound
The immediate trigger was Apple’s decision to partner with Google in a multi-year commercial deal, with Apple describing Google’s technology as the “most capable foundation” for its next-generation AI models. The endorsement from Apple reinforced investor confidence in Alphabet’s AI strategy and its leadership across models, infrastructure and cloud services.
The announcement adds to recent positive momentum for the company, including the rollout of Gemini 3, growing adoption of Google Cloud’s AI offerings and the continued deployment of its in-house Ironwood tensor processing units.
Alphabet’s rise to $4 trillion caps a strong rebound in its stock, which gained about 65% in 2025 and has continued to climb early this year. Before Monday, only Nvidia, Microsoft and Apple had crossed the $4 trillion valuation threshold. Analysts responded quickly, with firms such as Cantor Fitzgerald upgrading their outlook and pointing to Alphabet’s end-to-end AI stack, spanning chips, models and cloud, as a key competitive advantage.
Innovation & Collaborations
Beyond the Apple deal, Alphabet has seen expanding commercial traction, including deeper device integrations with partners such as Samsung and growing interest from enterprise customers in Google Cloud and its proprietary AI infrastructure. Recent quarters have shown accelerating cloud growth and a strengthening pipeline of large enterprise contracts, which investors view as critical to long-term monetisation of AI investments.
Crossing the $4 trillion mark is a symbolic vote of confidence in Alphabet’s ability to turn its AI capabilities into sustained revenue and profit growth. However, expectations are now high. The AI race remains capital-intensive and fiercely competitive, and regulators continue to scrutinise big tech. Whether the valuation holds will depend on Alphabet’s ability to consistently translate its technical lead into large-scale commercial returns in the quarters ahead.