After Days of Uncertainty, Bill Gates Confirms He Won’t Speak at AI Impact Summit

Bill Gates will not speak at the India AI Impact Summit, the Gates Foundation confirmed after days of uncertainty.
The foundation said the decision was taken to keep the focus on the summit's priorities and will be represented by Ankur Vora instead.
Gates' absence follows speculation around his attendance amid renewed attention on documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.
The Gates Foundation on Thursday confirmed that its Chairman, Bill Gates, will not deliver his scheduled keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, ending days of speculation over his participation.
In a post on X, the foundation said the decision was taken "to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities." It did not cite any specific reason for the change. The foundation, however, added that it remains committed to its work in India and will be represented at the summit by Ankur Vora, President of its Africa and India Offices, who is scheduled to speak later in the day.
"After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr Gates will not be delivering his keynote address," the foundation's statement read.
Notably, Gates was expected to deliver a 12-minute keynote on Thursday alongside global technology leaders including Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman and Dario Amodei.
Uncertainty around his attendance began earlier this week after multiple media reports, citing government sources, claimed he would not address the event. The foundation initially dismissed those reports. A spokesperson told ANI on Tuesday that Gates remained committed to attending and speaking at the summit.
Speculation intensified after Gates' name was not listed on the summit website and reports linked his possible absence to renewed attention around documents related to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Point to note: In January, the United States Department of Justice released documents related to Epstein, including a 2013 email attributed to him that contained allegations against Gates. Epstein had alleged that Gates had contracted a sexually transmitted disease. The documents also referenced Epstein advising Gates on philanthropy and included photographs of Gates with prominent figures such as Sergey Brin.
A spokesperson for Gates dismissed those claims by calling them as "absurd and completely false."
Additionally, during an interview with 9News Australia this month, Gates said he regretted meeting Epstein and apologised, while maintaining that their interactions were limited to philanthropic discussions and denying any wrongdoing.
Ahead of the AI summit, Gates visited Andhra Pradesh earlier this week. He arrived in Amaravati on Monday, where he was received by state minister Nara Lokesh. According to Lokesh, discussions focused on expanding partnerships in health, agriculture, education and technology-led governance. Gates also met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan along with other senior officials.