Exclusive | ‘Making the Global Rich Pay for Climate and Welfare Is the Most Obvious Form of Reparations We Need’: Thomas Piketty

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Somanchi: The key question here is how can all countries in the world reach €5,000 in per capita monthly GNI by 2100, which is slightly more than the current level in countries like the US today, while at the same time preserving planetary habitability and keeping temperature rise below 2 degrees.

We show that this is possible under very strict conditions. First, all countries need to rely on low-carbon energy sources, driven by massive climate investments financed by the Global Justice Fund. Next, this development path requires a large reduction in labour hours, so as to limit total growth and material footprint, especially in the North; a major shift from material to immaterial sectors, with 43% of labour hours in education, health, and public services in all countries by 2100; and changes in food habits, so as to allow for a gradual return of forest cover to 1900 levels.

This ambitious structural transformation of the economy, which we call "sufficiency", plays a central role in making prosperity for all compatible with planetary habitability. This is the key message of the Global Justice Report.

Fast decarbonization of energy systems alone will not suffice. It needs to be supplemented by sufficiency and by a sharp compression of inequality, so as to finance climate investment and to sustain political support from bottom- and middle-income groups, both in the North and in the South.

Compared to most climate scenarios, including those studied by the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), the main novelty is that we put sufficiency, equality, and prosperity for all countries at the centre of the analysis. We find that by combining fast decarbonization, sufficiency, and drastic inequality compression, we are able to keep global warming at 1.8 degrees by 2100.

The share of the bottom half of global wealth increases from 2% to 30%, while the share of the billionaire class decreases from 6% to 0.05%. Nearly 90% of the world’s population double their income while working roughly half as many hours as they do today.

Our framework can also be used to study alternative scenarios; for instance, if all countries converge to a per capita GDP lower than €60,000 by 2100, for instance, €30,000 and €15,000. We find that targeted sufficiency, for example, €60,000 with large sectoral shifts, can be more effective than large uniform degrowth, for example, €15,000 with no sectoral shifts, in reducing material footprint, emissions, and global warming.

In other words, what matters most is the sectoral composition of production more than its aggregate level.