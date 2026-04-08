Why India Needs to Link Water Security with Rural Prosperity

Water has always been the lifeblood of India’s rural economy. It shapes agriculture, livelihood opportunities, and the social fabric of villages across the country. Yet, the paradox is stark: India is home to nearly 18% of the world’s population but has access to only 4% of global freshwater resources, placing immense pressure on its water systems. As climate variability intensifies through harsher heatwaves, erratic monsoons and growing groundwater depletion the fragility of the rural economy becomes increasingly visible.