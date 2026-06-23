US Plans 75% Citizenship Fee Hike; Indian Green Card Holders May Face Costs Up to ₹1 Lakh

The US Department of Homeland Security proposed raising paper-based N-400 citizenship application fees by 75 per cent, from $760 to $1,330.
Online citizenship application fees are set to increase from $710 to $1,280, while paper-based appeal fees will rise by 78 per cent to $1,475.
DHS officials stated the steep fee hikes are necessary to fully recover processing costs associated with expanded screening and vetting requirements.
The US Department of Homeland Security has proposed a plan to increase citizenship application fees by approximately 75% and eliminate waivers for low-income applicants, according to reports.
The paper-based N-400 application fee would rise from $760 (₹71,973) to $1,330 (₹1,26,038). The cost of online applications would jump from $710 to $1,280, a difference of $570, CBS News reported.
The rule requires a 60-day public comment period. This window opens following the rule's publication in the Federal Register, after which DHS can issue a final rule.
Proposed Fee Breakdown
The fee hikes extend to appeals. Paper-based N-336 appeal fees would rise from $830 to $1,475, marking a 78% increase. Online N-336 fees would jump 83%, from $780 to $1,425.
DHS officials said the increases are necessary to fully recover processing costs mandated by recent executive orders. The changes align naturalisation fees with what DHS calls the "full costs" of adjudication, which includes expanded screening and vetting requirements, Newsweek reported.
According to Mint, critics argue that eliminating fee waivers would disproportionately affect low-income immigrants. Newsweek reported that DHS acknowledged the changes could delay applications for many legal permanent residents.
Impact on Indians
The proposal directly affects a large expatriate community, as India is among the top 10 countries from where citizens apply for a US green card. As of January 2026, there are around 6 million (6,079,221) Indians in the US, according to Ministry of External Affairs data. This includes 3,767,737 persons of Indian origin and 2,311,484 non-resident Indians.
The number of Indians obtaining lawful permanent residency is already declining. Indian green card recipients dropped from 127,010 in 2022 to 78,070 in 2023, and down to 66,800 in 2024, according to Office of Homeland Security Statistics data.
In September 2025, the Trump administration raised H-1B visa fees from $2,000 to $100,000. A Boston federal court recently struck down that hike, terming it "unlawful".