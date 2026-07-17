Caliber Mining And Logistics IPO Opens Today; GMP Signals 24% Listing Premium

Caliber Mining IPO opened for subscription with a price band of ₹402–424 per share.
Grey market premium of ₹102 indicates a potential listing gain of around 24%.
Brokerages recommend subscribing, citing strong coal mining growth and long-term prospects.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Caliber Mining and Logistics opened for subscription on Friday, with the coal mining and logistics company seeking to raise ₹450 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS). Market sentiment remained upbeat ahead of the issue, with the grey market premium (GMP) indicating a potential listing gain of around 24%.
The IPO has been priced in the range of ₹402-424 per share and will remain open for bidding until Tuesday, July 21.
The public issue comprises a fresh issue of 94 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹400 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 12 lakh shares worth ₹50 crore.
According to market trackers, the grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹102 ahead of the opening of the issue. Based on the upper end of the price band, the GMP suggests a potential listing price of around ₹526 per share, implying a premium of nearly 24%, if current market sentiment persists.
IPO Details
The company has reserved 50% of the net issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and the remaining 35% for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs).
The lot size has been fixed at 35 shares. At the upper price band of ₹424, retail investors will need to invest a minimum of ₹14,840 for one lot. Retail investors can bid for up to 13 lots, requiring an investment of ₹1,92,920.
DAM Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company will use the net proceeds from the fresh issue to repay certain borrowings, purchase commercial vehicles, plant and machinery, and meet general corporate purposes.
Brokerage View
Master Capital Services has recommended subscribing to the IPO from a long-term perspective, citing favourable industry dynamics and the company's integrated mining services business.
The brokerage said India's contract coal mining industry is expected to witness strong growth, supported by rising coal production targets, increasing energy demand and greater outsourcing by Coal India Ltd. It expects the contract mining market to grow at a 17.4% CAGR between FY25 and FY30, with Coal India remaining the key demand driver.
According to the brokerage, Caliber Mining and Logistics is well placed to benefit from these trends due to its integrated business model spanning coal extraction, overburden removal, logistics, rake loading and rail coordination. It added that the company's long-standing relationships with Coal India subsidiaries, expanding order book and operational scale provide visibility for sustained long-term growth, making the IPO a potential investment opportunity for long-term investors.