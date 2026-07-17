WeWork India Slips 5% After June Quarter Loss; Revenue Jumps 28%

WeWork India shares fell over 5% despite reporting 28% revenue growth in the June quarter.
The company narrowed its quarterly loss and continued expanding centres, desks and memberships.
Strong cash flow and expansion plans failed to offset post-earnings selling pressure.
Shares of WeWork India Management fell more than 5% in early trade on Friday after the flexible workspace operator reported a consolidated net loss for the June quarter, despite posting strong revenue growth and continued operational expansion.
The stock declined 5.32% to ₹689.35, even as the company reported a sharp improvement in profitability and continued to expand its presence across key markets.
For the quarter ended June 2026, revenue from operations rose 27.74% year-on-year to ₹683.83 crore, compared with ₹535.31 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The company's consolidated net loss narrowed to ₹4.31 crore from ₹14.10 crore a year earlier, reflecting an improvement in its financial performance.
Operational Expansion Continues
WeWork India continued to expand its footprint during the quarter, with its operational portfolio growing 18.5% year-on-year to 79 centres across eight cities, covering 9.1 million sq. ft. of operational area.
Its total committed footprint, including signed leases and letters of intent (LOIs), increased 29.9% year-on-year to 12 million sq. ft.
The company also reported healthy growth in capacity and memberships. Operational desk capacity rose 17.1% year-on-year to 133,600 desks, while membership increased 29.9% to 113,400 members.
WeWork India said FY27 marks the beginning of a fresh investment cycle focused on expanding capacity while maintaining margin discipline. During the June quarter, it added around 7,000 desks and plans to add nearly 28,000 desks during the current financial year to meet rising enterprise demand.
The company added that its expansion strategy remains focused on long-term growth without compromising profitability.
Cash Flow Remains Strong
WeWork India reported free cash flow from operations of ₹141.9 crore, up 176.1% year-on-year.
Its Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) stood at 28.6%, while the cost of borrowing remained stable at 8.5%, supported by the company's A+ credit rating.
Despite Friday's decline, the stock has gained nearly 35% over the past three months. The company currently has a market capitalisation of around ₹9,856 crore and has traded between a 52-week high of ₹767 and a 52-week low of ₹420.
At current levels, WeWork India trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 132.42, a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 2.58, and a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 32.94, reflecting the premium valuation investors continue to assign to the company.