US Clears Visa Rule Change, Foreign Students May Face Stay Limits, Here's What It Means For Indians

A new US Immigration Proposal could affect nearly 3.6 lakh Indian students nationwide
The office of management and budget has cleared a proposal to replace current student visa rules
Under the proposal, F-1 visa holders could receive fixed stay periods instead of flexible status
The White House has cleared a key immigration proposal that could affect nearly 3.6 lakh Indian students studying in the United States.
The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has completed its review of a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) proposal that seeks to replace the current student visa system with fixed admission periods, as reported by The Times of India.
If implemented, students on F-1 visas may no longer be allowed to remain in the US indefinitely by maintaining valid student status. Instead, they could be admitted for a fixed period and may need additional approval to stay longer.
The proposal is now expected to be published in the Federal Register before the new rules take effect later this year.
Key Visa Rules To Change
Under the current Duration of Status system, international students can remain in the US for the length of their academic programme, provided they are enrolled full-time and meet visa criteria.
It also allows students to continue their studies and move from undergraduate to postgraduate programmes, and to undertake Optional Practical Training (OPT) or STEM OPT without the need for a new period of admission.
The proposed rule would remove that flexibility and substitute fixed terms of admission. Students who need more time may have to request extensions from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which would require new paperwork and processing requirements.
Another key proposal would reduce the post-study grace period to 30 days from 60 days, giving students less time to prepare to leave, continue their studies or change visa categories.
How Indian students Could Be Hit
The proposed changes are likely to have a big impact on Indian students, who are the largest international student population in the US now.
Latest Open Doors data shows nearly 3.6 lakh Indian students were enrolled at c during the 2024-25 academic year. A large number of them pursue doctoral, research and specialised programmes that often take more than four years to complete.
Under the proposed system, students enrolled in longer programmes may have to seek extensions before finishing their studies. The changes could also affect those planning to transfer universities, switch courses or alter their academic pathway midway through a programme.
Opposition And Next Steps
The Department of Homeland Security said the changes would enhance oversight of international students and help authorities more effectively track visa overstays.
But the proposal has been criticised by lawmakers, universities and immigration advocates who say the repeated extension requirements could create uncertainty for students and make US institutions less attractive to international talent.
Indian-origin Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has also raised concerns, saying additional immigration hurdles could affect America's ability to attract global talent.
The rule is not in force yet. Publication in the Federal Register will reveal whether any changes have been made before implementation. Until then, students and universities will be closely watching what could become one of the biggest changes to US student visa rules in recent years.