Trump's $100,000 Green Card Bond: What's In It For Indian Applicants?

The US government is evaluating a proposal to mandate a refundable Green Card bond of up to $100,000 for certain overseas applicants
State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott stated the policy aims to ensure that incoming immigrants are financially self-sufficient
The deposited bond will act as collateral and is expected to be returned only after the applicant achieves US citizenship, which takes at least five years
The US government under Donald Trump is considering a proposal to mandate a refundable Green Card bond of up to $100,000 for certain overseas applicants. This is part of a broader effort to tighten legal immigration, reported the Wall Street Journal.
The US State Department is assessing whether it can implement the financial requirement using current rules within the Immigration and Nationality Act.
Officials plan to introduce the policy as a pilot programme across a small number of countries before deciding whether to expand it.
State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said that Trump made it clear that individuals who wish to immigrate to the country must be financially self-sufficient.
How It Works?
Under the proposed programme, selected applicants must deposit the financial bond before they receive an immigrant visa. The final amount will vary based on individual cases and may be higher or lower than $100,000.
The US government will likely return the funds only after the applicant secures US citizenship. This naturalisation process takes at least five years, as per WSJ.
The deposit acts as collateral in case a Green Card holder depends on public support or fails to maintain financial self-sufficiency. Family members can post the bond on behalf of the primary applicant.
Pigott added that the department was exploring existing authorities under the Immigration and Nationality Act to require certain visa applicants to post a bond "as a way to demonstrate they have access to the funds needed to support themselves".
How Will It Affect Indian applicants?
The initial pilot will cover a limited number of nations. The report did not specify whether India features on this restricted list.
A full rollout could heavily impact Indians seeking family-sponsored Green Cards through US consulates. Most employment-based applicants, such as H-1B visa holders, already live in the US and bypass this specific overseas consulate process.
An immigration lawyer said that the bond reaching $100,000 can possibly discourage applicants belonging to the lower and middle-income individuals, making legal immigration more expensive.
Precedent In Tourist Visas
The current proposal follows a similar expansion of a separate bond programme targeting certain tourist visa applicants. The earlier pilot introduced refundable bonds of up to $15,000 for applicants from specific countries.
About 97% of individuals who posted the tourist visa bonds adhered to their visa conditions without overstaying, the State Department stated.
The latest Green Card proposal remains in the discussion phase. It is currently unclear which specific countries or applicant categories will face the new requirement.