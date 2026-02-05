Uber, Ola, Rapido Drivers to Go on Nationwide Strike on Feb 7: What Are Their Key Demands

Unions of gig workers tied to cab-aggregators Uber, Ola and Rapido to go on nationwide strike scheduled on February 7
The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union said drivers will log off nationwide for six hours
The union said platforms still fix fares arbitrarily, leaving workers affected despite existing regulatory guidelines
Unions representing gig workers linked to ride-hailing platforms such as Uber, Ola and Rapido have announced a nationwide strike on Saturday, February 7, seeking government action on fare regulation and enforcement of existing rules.
The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, which is coordinating the action, said app-based transport workers across multiple states will participate in a six-hour shutdown by going offline. The union described the move as an ‘All India Breakdown’ aimed at drawing attention to unresolved concerns over earnings and work conditions.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the union said ride-hailing companies continue to determine fares without clarity or consistency. It said workers are bearing the impact of these decisions despite guidelines that are meant to regulate the sector.
“Despite Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, platforms continue to fix fares arbitrarily. Our demands are clear: Notify minimum base fares. End misuse of private vehicles for commercial rides,” the union said in a social media post.
Gig Workers’ Demands
The planned strike follows earlier protests by gig workers in the food delivery and quick commerce platforms. On December 31, riders associated with food delivery and instant commerce platforms protested against low payouts and difficult working conditions, choosing one of the busiest days for these companies to make their demands heard.
Concerns around gig work have also featured in the government reviews. The Economic Survey for 2025–26, released on January 30, said the sector is growing fast in India but workers continue to face unstable incomes.
According to the Survey, about 40% of gig workers earn less than ₹15,000 per month. It also reported that the number of gig workers increased to 1.2 crore in FY25 from 77 lakh in FY21, supported by higher smartphone usage and the growth of digital payments.
The Survey said gig workers now account for more than 2% of India’s total workforce. It recommended policy measures such as stronger competition oversight and greater transparency in algorithm-based decision-making, citing concerns related to platform control, fee practices and worker safeguards.