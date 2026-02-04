Over 28 Lakh Households Benefited Under PM Surya Ghar Scheme With ₹16,000 Cr Assistance

Over 28 lakh households have benefited under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana as of January 2026, with disbursement of ₹16,061.12 crore as central financial assistance, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
The government is also strengthening global partnerships to advance renewable energy, storage and grid integration, Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
Naik informed the House that since the launch of the scheme in February 2024, a total of 22,65,521 rooftop solar (RTS) systems have been installed across the country, benefiting 28,24,518 households with disbursement of ₹16,061.12 crore as central financial assistance till January 30, 2026.
Under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, it has been estimated that RTS installations in one crore households may produce renewable electricity of 1,000 billion units, resulting in a reduction of 720 million tonnes of CO₂-equivalent emissions over the 25-year lifetime of the RTS systems.
Naik said that to expand the scheme, the government is taking various steps, including the availability of collateral-free loans from nationalised banks at concessional interest rates and simplifying the regulatory approval process, among other measures.