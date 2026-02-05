Cognizant to Pay 100% Bonus After Hitting Growth Target Two Years Early

The Teaneck-based firm uses “Winner’s Circle” as an internal yardstick to signal that it has entered the top rung of performance among global peers, measured across revenue growth, margins and execution. While the company had earlier indicated it was aiming to reach this level by 2027, it said it achieved the target in 2025. The peer set includes Accenture, Capgemini, CGI Group, DXC, EPAM, Genpact, HCLTech, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro.