Labour Codes Drafted for 2026 Implementation Amid Renewed Gig Worker Protests

The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Thursday pre-published draft rules for the four labour codes to seek stakeholder feedback. The government intends to fully implement the four codes from April 1, 2026, across the country.

In the draft rules, the government proposed that benefits under the new labour codes will be available to gig workers who have been engaged as one “for not less than 90 days with an aggregator, or in the case of multiple aggregators, not less than 120 days, in the last financial year,” reports said. For gig workers engaged with multiple aggregators, the Centre elaborated that: