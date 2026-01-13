Quick-Commerce Giants Drop ‘10-Minute Delivery’ Promise After Govt Intervention

Blinkit, Zepto & Swiggy drops 10-min delivery claim after govt intervention
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged platforms to prioritize rider safety
Blinkit’s new tagline focuses on variety, offering "30,000+ products delivered
Following the intervention of Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday, major quick commerce companies including Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy, and Zomato have agreed to drop the "10-minute delivery" promise from their branding and advertisements, MoneyControl reported.
This decision follows a series of discussions where the Minister urged platforms to eliminate rigid delivery timelines to protect the safety and well-being of delivery partners. The government emphasized that aggressive time-bound mandates place undue pressure on riders, often forcing them to take unnecessary risks on the road to meet targets.
Gig Workers Strike
This regulatory shift was largely catalyzed by a nationwide strike on December 31, 2025, during which gig workers across India protested against unsafe working conditions, low pay, and the psychological strain of the 10-minute model.
The Gig and Platform Service Workers Union specifically demanded the removal of these ultra-fast delivery options, arguing that they incentivize dangerous speeds and increase the frequency of accidents. In response to these concerns, companies have begun reassessing their operational commitments, signaling a fundamental change in how the quick-commerce sector is marketed.
Blinkit Removes 10-Minute Delivery Claim
Blinkit, owned by Eternal, has already acted on this directive by removing all references to 10-minute deliveries from its platforms, according to an IndiaToday report. The company has revised its principal tagline from “10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep,” shifting the focus from speed to product variety and reliability.
Other industry leaders, such as Swiggy and Zomato, which command valuations of $11 billion and $28 billion respectively, are expected to follow suit as they pivot toward more sustainable and worker-friendly branding strategies.
State Level Scrutiny
Beyond federal intervention, regulatory oversight of the gig economy is increasingly moving to the state level.
Following Rajasthan’s pioneering legislation in 2023, states like Karnataka and Jharkhand have passed laws to establish welfare boards and social security funds for platform workers, with Telangana currently exploring a similar framework.
While the sector has successfully increased workforce participation, particularly among women, it remains under significant public and political scrutiny. In light of this, platforms have begun rolling out basic health insurance and accident cover to provide a degree of social protection to their delivery fleets.