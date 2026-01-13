Quick-Commerce Giants Drop ‘10-Minute Delivery’ Promise After Govt Intervention

Blinkit Removes 10-Minute Delivery Claim

Blinkit, owned by Eternal, has already acted on this directive by removing all references to 10-minute deliveries from its platforms, according to an IndiaToday report. The company has revised its principal tagline from “10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep,” shifting the focus from speed to product variety and reliability.