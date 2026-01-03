Ola, Uber, Rapido May Soon Run 'Shared EV Taxi Rides' in Delhi

Delhi clears private EVs to operate as shared taxis
Aggregators plan shared rides, women-driven services soon
EV adoption push includes charging infra and safety norms
The Delhi government has agreed to allow privately-owned electric vehicles to operate as “shared taxis”. The shared rides, including services involving women drivers, will be rolled out within a month, said cab aggregators.
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta held a meeting with automobile manufacturers and aggregator companies such as Ola and Uber, PTI reported. During the discussion, the companies suggested that they operate shuttle services on Ring Road.
They also expressed readiness to induct privately-owned EVs and BS-VI compliant vehicles into their fleets, noting that regulatory amendments would be needed to enable this. The CM assured that such changes would be made in the coming days.
She also stressed that passenger safety measures must be strictly ensured by the companies. She also asked them to explore the possibility of integrating e-rickshaws into their platforms and suggested that companies consider operating shuttle services on the Ring Road and to and from the airport.
She reiterated the government’s commitment to back the proposed initiatives and recommended that firms begin with pilot runs to evaluate their effectiveness. The discussions focused on boosting EV uptake in Delhi while expanding shared mobility options.
According to the official statement as quoted by PTI, the government has given in-principle approval for privately owned electric vehicles to be used as shared taxis.
She further added that the government is willing to provide facilitation to companies, resolve their issues, and introduce flexibility in rules, so that people are encouraged to purchase EVs and use aggregator services for commuting.
Automobile manufacturers told the government that meaningful reductions in pollution would require large-scale EV deployment backed by a people-focused policy framework. They sought concessions to strengthen infrastructure in the capital, including the rollout of charging stations, arguing that this would help speed up adoption.
The chief minister said the government is open to providing land for charging facilities but stressed that firms should also explore solar-powered charging solutions.
Gupta added that companies would be responsible for managing battery waste to prevent new environmental risks, and reiterated that any concessions from the government must be matched by tangible benefits for vehicle buyers to drive wider EV adoption.
Representatives from automakers such as Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, and Honda, along with cab aggregators Ola, Uber, and Rapido attended the meeting.