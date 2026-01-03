Labour Ministry Proposes 90-Day Annual Work Threshold For Gig Worker Social Security

"In order to be eligible for any benefit under any scheme framed under the Code for gig workers or platform workers, the Central Government may notify specific conditions for eligibility through general or special order, in addition to registration on the designated portal of the Central Government: Provided that such eligible worker has been engaged as gig worker or platform worker for not less than ninety days with an aggregator, or in the case of multiple aggregators, not less than one hundred and twenty days, in the last financial year," according to the Code on Social Security (Central) Rules, 2025.