Alphabet Plans Mega India Office Expansion, May Lease Space for 20,000 New Employees

Alphabet has leased one office tower and holds options on two more in Bengaluru’s Whitefield tech hub, potentially creating around 2.4 million sq ft of space.
If all three buildings are occupied, the expanded campus could accommodate up to 20,000 additional employees, more than doubling its India workforce.
The push to grow operations in India comes as US immigration and H-1B visa changes prompt global tech firms to hire more locally.
Google's parent company Alphabet is planning a significant expansion of its office presence in India, with Bengaluru set to be at the centre of the push.
Alphabet has already leased one office tower and secured options to lease two more at Alembic City in Whitefield, a key technology hub in Bengaluru. If all three towers are eventually occupied, the total office space could reach around 2.4 million square feet, according to a Bloomberg report.
The first tower, spread across about 650,000 square feet, is expected to open to employees in the next few months, while onstruction of the remaining two towers is likely to be completed by 2027. Once fully operational, the space could accommodate up to 20,000 additional employees, potentially more than doubling Alphabet's footprint in India.
At present, Alphabet employs roughly 14,000 people in India, out of a global workforce of about 190,000, the report added.
Responding to the report, Alphabet confirmed it has leased only one tower so far. "We maintain a significant presence across several Indian cities, including Bangalore," a company spokesperson told Bloomberg. The spokesperson reportedly declined to comment on the options for the other two towers and did not disclose the company’s India headcount.
The expansion comes amid tightening immigration policies in US under President Donald Trump. Stricter scrutiny of H-1B visas, along with proposals to sharply raise visa application fees, potentially to as much as $100,000 per application, have made it more difficult and costly for US companies to move foreign talent to America.
These changes are accelerating the shift of critical technology and engineering work to countries like India, where skilled talent is more readily available. India has become a key hiring destination for US tech firms, especially as competition intensifies in areas such as AI, Bloomberg added. Additionally, Google rivals are also strengthening their India presence as AI companies OpenAI and Anthropic have recently set up operations in the country.
This broader trend is driving rapid growth in global capability centres (GCCs), run by multinational companies across sectors such as software, retail and finance.
India currently hosts around 1,800–1,900 GCCs, employing nearly 2 million professionals and generating about $64.6 billion in annual revenue, according to data from ANSR. Notably, we had previously reported that industry estimates suggest that by 2030, this number could grow to 2,500 GCCs, contributing nearly 3.5% to India’s GDP.
Today, around 33-35% of Fortune Global 500 companies are estimated to operate GCCs in India, with more than 170 such firms present in the country. Global names like Microsoft, Google, IBM, Apple, Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citibank, Walmart and UnitedHealth Group run India-based centres handling AI, analytics, cybersecurity, product design and R&D, underscoring the shift away from traditional back-office functions.