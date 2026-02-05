New Delhi Prepares to Increase ‘Buy American’; Russian Oil Imports Likely to Fall

According to the report, senior executives at state-run refineries and gas market participants met ministry officials this week to assess how much additional crude oil and natural gas could be sourced from the US. Halting discounted Russian crude and diversifying supply from the US would likely require absorbing higher freight costs, industry experts said. Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Russia has been providing India with discounted crude oil, making New Delhi one of Moscow’s largest oil buyers. The US, along with other Western allies, has alleged that India’s crude purchases were fuelling the ongoing war.