Xi, Putin Sign Strategic Pact, Deepen Energy And Tech Ties Amid Global Tensions

Xi and Putin sign strategic pact to deepen energy and technology cooperation.
China and Russia expected to sign nearly 20 additional trade agreements.
AI collaboration and energy security dominate talks amid global geopolitical tensions.
Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing with a grand ceremony on Wednesday as the two leaders launched talks focused on expanding strategic cooperation, energy ties and technological collaboration amid growing geopolitical tensions.
The meeting at the Great Hall of the People came just days after Xi hosted US President Donald Trump at the same venue, reinforcing Beijing's efforts to position itself at the centre of global diplomacy.
Officials from both countries signed a series of agreements across trade, technology, scientific research and intellectual property. Xi and Putin also signed a joint statement aimed at strengthening strategic coordination and deepening long-term cooperation between the two countries.
The leaders are expected to sign around 20 additional agreements covering trade and technology cooperation.
Energy, Trade High On Agenda
Economic cooperation and energy security featured prominently in the discussions as Russia seeks stronger economic ties amid pressure from Western sanctions linked to the Ukraine conflict.
In his opening remarks, Putin described bilateral relations as being at an "unprecedented level" and said Russia remained a "reliable energy supplier" during the ongoing Middle East crisis.
He also said Russia was prepared to continue uninterrupted supplies of oil and gas to China and noted that trade between the two countries had remained protected from broader global disruptions.
Speaking after Russia's Victory Day celebrations in May, Putin had earlier indicated that both sides were close to taking a significant step forward in oil and gas cooperation.
AI, Strategic Cooperation Expand
Xi said China-Russia relations had reached the "highest level of comprehensive strategic partnership" and described the relationship as entering a "new starting point".
The Chinese leader said both countries would increase cooperation in artificial intelligence and technological innovation while maintaining deeper strategic communication.
Xi also said both nations should act as responsible global powers and oppose unilateral actions that undermine international stability.
According to Chinese state media, Xi warned that the world risked returning to the "law of the jungle" and stressed the importance of mutual support for national development and revitalisation.
The Chinese president also said a comprehensive ceasefire in West Asia remained urgently necessary and described further escalation in the region as "inadvisable".
Global Diplomacy In Focus
The meeting marked 30 years of the China-Russia strategic partnership and the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation between the two countries.
Chinese state-backed publication Global Times recently described Beijing as the "focal point of global diplomacy", highlighting the rare occurrence of China hosting leaders from both the US and Russia within a single week.
Separately, Russian officials also indicated that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit Russia in the near future as diplomatic efforts around the Ukraine conflict continue.
Witkoff has been involved in discussions around Russia-Ukraine diplomacy and has held multiple meetings with Putin in recent months.