SBI Employees Announce Nationwide Strike on May 25–26 — Here’s What They Are Demanding

State Bank of India employees announced a nationwide strike on May 25–26, 2026, over pending issues
AISBISF announced the strike via a May 2, 2026 circular, saying repeated talks failed, pushing employees to step up protest
The union says concerns grew over years as decisions affected conditions and increased staff dissatisfaction
India’s largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has announced that employees will go on a nationwide strike on May 25 and 26, 2026. The action comes as tensions grow between staff representatives and the bank’s management over unresolved service-related issues.
The All India State Bank of India Staff Federation (AISBISF) announced the strike through an official circular issued on May 2, 2026. The federation said repeated discussions and appeals have not led to any meaningful action, which has now pushed employees to escalate their protest.
According to the union, employee concerns have been building for several years. It argues that administrative decisions inside the bank have gradually affected working conditions and created dissatisfaction among staff across different levels.
Why SBI Announce Strike?
The federation says current policies are affecting job security and stability at work. It adds that employees feel long-term issues are being ignored, which has led to growing frustration among staff.
It also points to a change in staffing, saying more jobs are being handled through outsourcing instead of permanent hiring. The union believes this is reducing job stability and may affect responsibility in daily banking work.
Another major concern raised is the long freeze on recruitment in certain entry-level positions. The federation says this has eliminated opportunities for basic support roles and weakened the traditional workforce structure of the bank.
SBI Employees Demand
The employee body has listed 16 demands aimed at improving service conditions and restoring balance in operations. These include recruitment for messengers and armed guards, which the union says are essential for smooth branch functioning.
It has also raised concerns about staffing levels across branches, saying workload has increased sharply while recruitment has not kept pace in recent years.
The federation is seeking more flexibility in pension options under the National Pension System (NPS). It also wants better transfer policies, especially for employees who joined after 2019.
Other demands include changes to career growth plans, fixes in the HRMS system and clearer service rules. The union says these steps are needed to ensure fair growth for employees.
The group has also demanded improvements in medical reimbursement systems and consultation charges. It believes healthcare benefits for employees and retirees need stronger financial support and better structure.
Another key point includes inclusion of all pay components in pension calculations for certain retirees. The federation says this will ensure fair post-retirement benefits for long-serving employees.
It has also raised concerns about mis-selling practices linked to cross-selling financial products. According to the union, such practices create pressure on employees and may affect customer trust in the banking system.
Protest Plan Ahead
Before the main strike, the federation has announced a series of phased protest activities starting May 5. Employees will carry out lunch-hour demonstrations and reduce extra cooperation as a form of symbolic protest.
On May 6, staff members will launch a social media campaign to raise awareness about their demands. This will be followed by press interactions at local head offices and administrative centres on May 7.
Silent sit-in programmes are planned for May 8 at various offices, including local and regional banking centres. These actions aim to show unity while maintaining regular banking services.
On May 11, employees will hold centralised demonstrations during lunch hours at major district-level offices. The federation says this step will further highlight unresolved issues.
Employees plan further protests on May 18 with organised dharnas at key offices. On May 19, they will submit a memorandum to the finance minister outlining their demands.
Ahead of the strike, the federation will also approach the Prime Minister on May 21 with another memorandum. If the strike dates fall on a holiday, the action may shift to May 27 to keep the protest plan on track.