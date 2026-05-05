Not Retiring Yet, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Picks Her Niece as Successor

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw names niece Claire Mazumdar as successor
Transition to be gradual over a five-year succession plan
Biocon focuses on biosimilars, AI-led biotech growth strategy
India’s leading biopharmaceutical company Biocon is set for a long-term leadership transition as founder and chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has unveiled a structured five-year succession plan. In an interview with Fortune India, she named her niece Claire Mazumdar as her chosen successor, marking a key milestone in the company’s future roadmap.
In a post on X, Mazumdar-Shaw clarified that she is not stepping away immediately, stating that Claire will “gradually transition” into the leadership role over time. She emphasized that as the sole owner of Biocon, it is important for her to ensure the company is placed in capable hands.
Claire Mazumdar Set for Top Role
Claire Mazumdar currently serves as founder and CEO of Bicara Therapeutics, a Nasdaq-listed company incubated by Biocon. She holds a strong academic background, including degrees from MIT and Stanford, along with a PhD in Cancer Biology. She has also worked with leading venture and biotech firms such as Third Rock Ventures and Rheos Medicines.
Bicara Therapeutics, which went public in 2024, now has a market capitalisation exceeding $1.6 billion, strengthening her credentials as a biotech leader. Mazumdar-Shaw said Claire has already demonstrated the capability to lead and scale businesses effectively.
Future Growth
Mazumdar-Shaw said Biocon’s next phase will be driven by advanced biotechnology, biosimilars, and artificial intelligence-led research. According to The Economic Times, the company has already merged its generics and biologics divisions, reduced debt, and streamlined operations to sharpen focus. Biosimilars currently contribute nearly 60% of revenue, with 12 products already commercialised and around 20 in the pipeline.
Leadership transitions are also progressing across group companies, with Shreehas Tambe taking charge of Biocon Biologics and Siddharth Mittal set to lead Syngene International from July 1.
The group’s long-term strategy aims to strengthen differentiated biosimilars and develop original biologic drugs, supported by deeper AI integration across R&D platforms.