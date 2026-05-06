NSE’s ₹6Trn IPO Ambition Gains Momentum With Mid-June Filing Plan

National Stock Exchange targets June 15 DRHP filing for long-awaited IPO
IPO valued between ₹4trn and ₹6trn, entirely through offer for sale
NSE settling ₹1,800 crore regulatory cases before public market debut
Listing process resumes nearly decade after colocation scandal stalled plans
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has set a target of June 15 to file its draft red herring prospectus with regulators, pushing forward on an initial public offering that the market has been waiting for — in some form or another — for nearly a decade, Business Standard reported.
It has asked its bankers to expedite the DRHP submission, with the mid-June deadline chosen deliberately to allow the filing to be anchored to the March 2026 quarterly financials, which were declared on Tuesday. Once the prospectus is lodged, the exchange will await final observations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, a process that typically runs two to three months — putting the listing itself on track for the second half of this calendar year.
NSE confirmed the broad direction without elaborating. "Pursuant to the NOC issued by Sebi, the board approved an IPO of the company through an offer for sale on February 6, 2026," the exchange to the newspaper. "No further comments at this stage."
Clearing the Decks
Before the filing can proceed, NSE is working through a list of preparatory requirements. An extraordinary general meeting has been convened for May 25 to seek shareholder approval for amendments to the exchange's articles of association. The bourse is also moving to settle more than ₹1,800 crore in legacy regulatory cases linked to the colocation and dark fibre controversies, in line with recommendations from a high-powered advisory committee appointed by Sebi. Resolving those cases cleanly before the IPO is widely seen as essential to presenting investors with a credible governance narrative.
The board has also been strengthened ahead of the listing, with Rajeev Vasudeva appointed as a public interest director and Dinesh Pant joining as a nominee director representing LIC. An executive director appointment is awaiting regulatory clearance.
Structure and Valuation
The IPO will be entirely an offer for sale — no fresh capital will be raised. Existing shareholders are expected to dilute up to 5 per cent of their combined holdings, depending on demand. Those likely to pare stakes include Temasek, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, LIC and ChrysCapital, all of whom have been waiting years for a liquid exit route.
NSE is expected to seek a valuation of between ₹4trn and ₹6trn, which would place it amongst the most valuable listed companies in India. Around 20 merchant bankers and eight law firms have been appointed for the transaction. Shares in the exchange continue to trade actively in the unlisted market, with recent transactions valuing it at between ₹4.5trn and ₹5trn— suggesting the public market valuation will not be a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention.
NSE first filed draft listing papers in 2016, only for the process to stall when the colocation scandal, involving allegations of preferential access to the exchange's systems by certain high-frequency traders, drew intense regulatory scrutiny.