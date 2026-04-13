Noida Factory Wokers' Protests Spiral Into Violence, Delhi-UP Border on High Alert

A wage protest by factory workers in Noida turned violent with stone-pelting, arson and vandalism in industrial areas.
The agitation, driven by demands for salary hikes and wage parity disrupted traffic and blocked key roads.
Following the escalation, Delhi-UP border was put on high alert with heavy police deployment to prevent spillover into the capital.
The wage protest by factory workers in Noida took a violent turn on Monday, April 13, with incidents of arson, stone-pelting, and vandalism reported across multiple locations in the city. The unrest brought large parts of Noida to a standstill, severely disrupting traffic movement and causing significant hardship for daily commuters and office-goers.
The demonstrations began as workers gathered in large numbers across industrial areas of the city, raising slogans and demanding a hike in wages. In Sector 62, protesters climbed onto road dividers and blocked key arterial roads, bringing traffic to a near standstill. Major routes connecting Sector 62 to Sector 16 and NH-9 were blocked, resulting in long queues and delays that stretched across the city, according to multiple reports.
The situation deteriorated significantly in Phase 2, where the protest turned violent. Incidents of stone-pelting, vehicle arson, and vandalism were reported, prompting the deployment of heavy police presence to manage the crowds and restore order.
Delhi-Noida Border on High Alert
The impact of the protests was felt well beyond Noida's industrial zones. Entry into Noida from the Akshardham side was blocked due to the agitation, adding to the chaos for those travelling from Delhi. Delhi Police were placed on high alert following reports of violence, with several police teams deployed at all motorable roads connecting Noida to different parts of the capital, particularly at major border points with Uttar Pradesh, to prevent any spillover of unrest, PTI reported. Intensified barricading at key border crossings left several commuters stranded in massive traffic jams on roads entering Delhi.
Notably, adequate police deployment was ensured across industrial zones under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, with senior police and administrative officers present on the ground to monitor developments.
"Senior police and administrative officials, along with police forces, are present at all locations. The situation is being continuously monitored. Police and administrative officials are consistently making efforts to persuade workers to maintain peace and restraint. Law and order is being maintained using minimal force as required. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours," police officials told PTI.
What makes the situation particularly notable is that the protests broke out just a day after officials from the district administration, police and the Noida Authority held a meeting with workers and gave assurances that their demands would be looked into. Despite these commitments, workers returned to the streets the following morning, leading to one of the most disruptive days of industrial unrest the city has seen in recent times.
The demonstrations reflect growing frustration among factory workers over wage-related grievances, even as authorities maintain that dialogue remains the priority and that the situation is under control.