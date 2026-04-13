Noida Factory Wokers' Protests Spiral Into Violence, Delhi-UP Border on High Alert

Delhi-Noida Border on High Alert

The impact of the protests was felt well beyond Noida's industrial zones. Entry into Noida from the Akshardham side was blocked due to the agitation, adding to the chaos for those travelling from Delhi. Delhi Police were placed on high alert following reports of violence, with several police teams deployed at all motorable roads connecting Noida to different parts of the capital, particularly at major border points with Uttar Pradesh, to prevent any spillover of unrest, PTI reported. Intensified barricading at key border crossings left several commuters stranded in massive traffic jams on roads entering Delhi.