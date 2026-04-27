Bank Holidays in May 2026: Check Full State-Wise Closure List Here

Indian banks will face several scheduled closures in May 2026 because of state and national holidays
RBI issues holiday calendar while states follow separate lists, creating varied banking schedules across India
Central bank lists 13 holidays in May including weekends, affecting all public and private sector banks including SBI
Banks across India will see multiple scheduled closures in May 2026 as state-specific holidays and national observances fall on different dates, even as digital banking services continue without interruption for customers.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues the official holiday calendar, and each state follows its own list of non-working days based on local festivals, regional events and government notifications. This leads to different banking schedules across India instead of a uniform holiday pattern.
The central bank has listed a total of 13 official holidays during May for all public and private sector lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI). This also includes regular weekend closures such as second Saturday, fourth Saturday and all Sundays.
Further, May 3 will be observed as a holiday on account of Sunday. Notably, May 2 falls on a Saturday but banks will remain open as it is not a designated holiday. Under RBI rules, banks generally remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month unless a specific holiday is declared.
Customers are advised to plan their banking work in advance, especially for cheque clearances, branch visits and cash-related needs, as some states may also see consecutive holidays during the month.
Bank Holidays in May 2026
May 1 — Maharashtra Din / Buddha Pournima / May Day (Labour Day) — Banks remain shut in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar
May 9 — Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore — Banks remain closed in Gangtok, Kolkata
May 16 — State Day (Sikkim State Formation Day) — Banks remain closed in Gangtok
May 26 — Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam — Banks remain closed in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kohima, Kolkata
May 27 — Eid-ul-Adha / Bakri Eid — Banks remain shut in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi
May 28 — Eid-ul-Adha continuation / Bakri Eid — Banks remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar